Zacks: Analysts Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Post $4.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.08. NVIDIA reported earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $15.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.61 to $16.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $19.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.23.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,554 shares of company stock worth $63,904,900. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $801.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $370.66 and a 52 week high of $803.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $650.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

