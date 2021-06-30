Zacks: Analysts Expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

LiveRamp stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.44. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 369,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

