Zacks: Analysts Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.51. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,910,289. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,155,000 after acquiring an additional 326,910 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.31. 7,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,201. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.04. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

