Zacks: Analysts Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to announce sales of $43.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.72 million and the lowest is $42.00 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $37.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $194.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.63 million to $200.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $271.33 million, with estimates ranging from $235.04 million to $307.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $37,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. 623,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,829. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $465.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

