Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.88. Crown posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Crown by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.21. 1,365,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Crown has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

