Zacks: Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will announce $260.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $272.30 million and the lowest is $248.40 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $203.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at about $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after acquiring an additional 807,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $45,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,448,000 after acquiring an additional 459,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AWI stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.26. 162,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $110.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

