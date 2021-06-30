Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.13). Arcimoto reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%.

FUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis upped their price objective on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcimoto by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arcimoto by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Arcimoto by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $17.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

