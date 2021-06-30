Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Virgin Galactic also reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPCE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 595,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,448,506. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.50. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

