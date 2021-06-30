Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Simmons First National posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC remained flat at $$29.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Simmons First National has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

