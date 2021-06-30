Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.20 Billion

Analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to post sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.15 billion and the highest is $5.26 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S reported sales of $4.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year sales of $21.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.08 billion to $21.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.99 billion to $23.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after acquiring an additional 31,995 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.77. 43,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,351. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.34.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.