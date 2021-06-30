Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Infinera reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. Infinera’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 121,616 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,345,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,462,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Infinera by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 47,394 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infinera stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,185. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62. Infinera has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

