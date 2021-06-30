Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.77. Comerica reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Shares of CMA traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $71.24. 939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,377. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.09. Comerica has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

