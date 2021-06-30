Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce $4.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.96 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $20.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $20.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.74 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,404,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,859. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.10. CDW has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

