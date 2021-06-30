Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Increased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $115.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,901. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.54 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,405 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,594 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

