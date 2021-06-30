Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 19,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,111,477 shares.The stock last traded at $70.38 and had previously closed at $70.08.
Several research firms recently issued reports on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Yandex by 117.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Yandex by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.
About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.
