Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 19,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,111,477 shares.The stock last traded at $70.38 and had previously closed at $70.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Yandex by 117.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Yandex by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

