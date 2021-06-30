Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Downgraded by CLSA to “Underperform”

CLSA lowered shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

YAMHF stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. Yamaha Motor has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.