Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Downgraded by CLSA to “Underperform”

CLSA lowered shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
YAMHF stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. Yamaha Motor has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile
