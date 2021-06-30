XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,325,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74,318 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,915. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

