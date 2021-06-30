XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,947 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,010,802.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALB traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $167.14. 6,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.06. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $74.78 and a 52-week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

