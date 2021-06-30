XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,774,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $117,083,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,562 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,810,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $45,799,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $447.58. The stock had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $453.82.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.91.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

