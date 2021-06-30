XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $489,000 Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Insiders have sold a total of 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.50. 7,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,139. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.30. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.14 and a 12 month high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

