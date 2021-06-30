XTX Topco Ltd Invests $526,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE TDY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $419.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,581. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $457.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.