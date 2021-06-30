XTX Topco Ltd Invests $506,000 in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $1,907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $98.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,424. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.12. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

