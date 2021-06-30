XTX Topco Ltd Invests $449,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.15.

PANW stock traded down $4.01 on Wednesday, hitting $371.66. 6,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,551. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.46.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

