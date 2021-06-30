XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stake Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,357,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $23,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 82.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 3.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Get XBiotech alerts:

XBiotech stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99. XBiotech Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT).

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.