World Token (WORLD) Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One World Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, World Token has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. World Token has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $37,569.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00137994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00173636 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,721.92 or 0.99923368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002862 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,710,670 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.