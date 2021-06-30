Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Graham Clemett Sells 5,021 Shares

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) insider Graham Clemett sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.95), for a total transaction of £42,075.98 ($54,972.54).

LON WKP opened at GBX 828.50 ($10.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 863.61. Workspace Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 927.50 ($12.12).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is -32.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 745 ($9.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 830 ($10.84).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

