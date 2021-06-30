Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.59 Million

Brokerages expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to post sales of $101.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.04 million and the highest is $102.00 million. Workiva reported sales of $83.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $416.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $420.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $483.39 million, with estimates ranging from $470.04 million to $500.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,874,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,316,931.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,043,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,095. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 379.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 28.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.00. 317,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,549. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $115.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -120.21 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

