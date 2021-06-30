Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 25,619 Shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,619 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of ITAC opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.