Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $986,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,012,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOSOU opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

