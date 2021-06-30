Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $352,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $191.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.29.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.