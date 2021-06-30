Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth $1,115,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at $1,934,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 132.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 39,093 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 165.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CONN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Conn’s news, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,841.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,942 shares of company stock worth $2,149,613. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $746.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.61.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

