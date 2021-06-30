Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962. 34.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.60.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

