Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GRX opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

