Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 45,753 The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,174,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,624 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 224,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 220,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWZ opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,089 shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $97,964.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,083 shares of company stock worth $135,486. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

