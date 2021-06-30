Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.88

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.88 and last traded at $101.79, with a volume of 35775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTKWY. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.53.

About Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

