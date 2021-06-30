Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.88

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.88 and last traded at $101.79, with a volume of 35775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTKWY. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

