Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTKWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $77.42 and a 52-week high of $101.88.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

