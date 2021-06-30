Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTKWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $77.42 and a 52-week high of $101.88.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

