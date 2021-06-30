Winpak (TSE:WPK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.48

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$38.48 and last traded at C$38.64, with a volume of 21722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on WPK shares. Pi Financial upgraded Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC cut Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.55.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$284.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $3.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.50%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

