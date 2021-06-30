Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Director Sadiq Lalani Buys 17,200 Shares

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Director Sadiq Lalani bought 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 687,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$694,072.

Sadiq Lalani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Sadiq Lalani bought 12,800 shares of Willow Biosciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,056.00.

Shares of WLLW opened at C$1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 27.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.23. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Willow Biosciences from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

