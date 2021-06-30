William Sumas Sells 1,830 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $42,986.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,460.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VLGEA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,302. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $342.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Village Super Market by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Village Super Market by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Village Super Market by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Village Super Market by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Village Super Market by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

