William Sumas Sells 1,830 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $42,986.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,460.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
VLGEA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,302. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $342.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.14.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Village Super Market by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Village Super Market by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Village Super Market by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Village Super Market by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Village Super Market by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.
Village Super Market Company Profile
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.
