WhiteCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.88 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $704.00 million and approximately $15.88 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002776 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00049127 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00021450 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007046 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 929,868,530 coins and its circulating supply is 729,868,529 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

