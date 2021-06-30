Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Up 122.5% in June

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, a growth of 122.5% from the May 31st total of 193,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $447,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,097 shares of company stock valued at $59,078 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,923. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $181.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

