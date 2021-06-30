Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WTHVF stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Westhaven Gold has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.93.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Westhaven Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

