Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WNEB. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $201.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 56,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.