Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Western Digital is benefitting from momentum seen in the solid state drive (SSD) market as these storage solutions find increasing applications in connected cars and data centers. Encouraging PC shipment trends led by solid demand for notebooks, are likely to support the company’s hard disk drive (HDD) business. Improving enterprise markets and higher demand for flash solutions in the gaming vertical are positives. The company is also expected to gain from its cloud-based solutions in the long haul. Robust demand for its 16- and 18-terabyte energy assisted drives are expected to drive the top line performance. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nonetheless, increasing expenses on product enhancements, a highly leveraged balance sheet and suspension of dividends remain concerns.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

WDC stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 88,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after buying an additional 5,141,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,191,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

