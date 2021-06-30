Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Up 407.7% in June

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 407.7% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,071. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.