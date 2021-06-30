West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 182.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $360.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.87 and a 12-month high of $364.53.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

