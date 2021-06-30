Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Werner Enterprises has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

