Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $5.34 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

WLTW stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.61. 4,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,079. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.06.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

