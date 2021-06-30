Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $3.30 Million Position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Grubhub as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298.

GRUB traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 48,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,792,445. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.20. Grubhub Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $19.11.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

