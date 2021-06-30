Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 487,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACAC. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ACAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,485. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66.

Acies Acquisition Company Profile

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

